The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decided to donate 25 million dollars to an Arab hospital in Jerusalem, Axios and Walla! News reporter Barak Ravid reported.

The decision comes ahead of US President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East.

Ravid noted that Biden is expected to visit an Arab hospital in Jerusalem during his visit to Israel, and at that location he is planned to announce US aid to Palestinian Authority hospitals.

In addition, Ravid emphasized on social media that the UAE's relations with the Palestinian Authority (PA) are very bad.

"This is a way for UAE to help Palestinians and bypass the PA," he explained.