Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke on the phone Saturday evening with Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Lapid congratulated King Abdullah and the citizens of the Hashemite kingdom on Eid al-Adha and expressed his condolences in the name of the Israeli government for the gas leak in Aqaba.

King Abdullah congratulated Lapid on taking office and wished him success.

The two also spoke about the need to strengthen and deepen the cooperation and relations between Israel and Jordan, and about US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit, as well as regional challenges and opportunities.

Lapid met with King Abdullah in March, during a visit to Amman. Following the meeting, Lapid said, "We agreed that we must work together to calm tensions and promote understanding."

"Our special relationship with the Kingdom of Jordan ensures a better future for our children, and the peace between us isn’t just good neighborliness, but is also our moral responsibility to both our peoples."