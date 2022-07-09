An Ohio teen from a suburb of Youngstown was arrested last month after police discovered a video in which he stated his plans to target a synagogue and African Americans.

The Struthers Police Department was initially contacted by the FBI after the 15-year old threatened to kill his father while livestreaming, according to the Cleveland Jewish News.

The teen was arrested after a search of the home he shared with his father turned up two handguns, more than 100 rounds of ammunition and a video on his phone in which described his plan to attack a synagogue.

“He was going to kill his father and take his father’s van, and his game plan was to kill as many Black people as he can on his way to a Jewish synagogue and then shoot people at the synagogue,” Struthers Detective Tommy Schneeman told the Cleveland Jewish News.

The teen was charged with domestic violence, inducing panic and threatening violence, making a terroristic threat, and possessing criminal tools.

Police found antisemitic and racist symbols and messages, including Nazi propaganda, on the firearms and on the teen’s phone and a journal, according to media reports.

The teen told police that he was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi supporter.

Andrew Lipkin, CEO of Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, told the news outlet that he did not believe there was a threat to the Jewish community in Struthers, which is 80 miles from Cleveland.

“As always, our security team is working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all members of the local Jewish community,” he said.