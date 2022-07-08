US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on abortion on Friday which preserves access to some abortion services, while also pressing for abortion to be codified into law by Congressional Democrats.

“If you want to change the circumstance for women, and even little girls in this country, please go out and vote,” Biden said, according to The Hill.

The executive order contains several of the White House’s previously stated measures on abortion and provides some additional measures to allow for emergency medical care for women looking for abortions in states where it is banned.

Biden used the signing of the executive order to call for votes for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Let me be clear. While I wish it had not come to this, this is the fastest route available,” Biden said. “The fastest way to restore Roe is to pass a national law codifying Roe, which I will sign immediately upon its passage on my desk.”

Biden called the Republican agenda “extreme” and predicted a record turnout of women voting for Democrats in November.

“I don’t think the Court – or for that matter the Republicans who for decades have pushed their extreme agenda – have a clue about the power of American women. But they’re about to find out,” Biden said.

