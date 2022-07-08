Today (Friday), in honor of Eid al-Adha, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, visited the Bedouin community of Abu Talul in the Negev, and the home of the spiritual leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Moafeq Tarif, in the city of Julis.

As part of the visit, the Chief of the General Staff, the Head of the Manpower Directorate (J1), MG Yaniv Asor, the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Amir Baram, the Commanding Officer of the Homefront Command, MG Ori Gordin, and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, MG Ghassan Alian, met with senior leaders of the Bedouin and Druze communities, chairmen of 'Yad LeBanim' branches and families of the fallen soldiers.

IDF soldiers and commanders from the Druze and Bedouin communities participated in the meetings, in which a discussion was held in regards to the inclusion of minority communities in the military and encouraging service in significant and combat positions. This contributes to strengthening the value of service and mission among future and current servicemembers.

This important meeting takes place every year, in accordance with the position of the Israel Defense Forces as the “People's Army” which integrates those from all parts of Israeli society. The IDF will continue to train and develop officers and soldiers who contribute to building a better Israeli society.

Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi:

"This meeting holds a special meaning for me. This is an opportunity to discuss the great importance and significance of the integration and ​​encouragement of the recruitment of Bedouin and Druze communities into the IDF.

The IDF is not a 'melting pot', but rather an inclusive environment that encourages individuality. This individuality allows the State of Israel to continue to evolve and maintain stability."

"My esteemed friends, the leaders of the Druze and Bedouin communities, the IDF constitutes a golden opportunity, a springboard for development and a gateway to life, that grants special opportunities that cannot be found elsewhere."

"The people of this land — Bedouins, Druze and members of all ethnic communities—will continue to fight shoulder-to-shoulder in order to protect the civilians of the State of Israel and maintain their security.”

On this occasion [of Eid Al-Adha], I would like to thank you for your partnership and wish a happy holiday to you all."

Spiritual Leader of the Druze Community in Israel, Sheikh Mowafeq Tarif:

“I would like to thank those who came and participated in the meeting today."

"We continue to see the encouragement to draft and integrate into the IDF from the Druze community from year to year and are pleased that the IDF is providing a platform for discussion and improvement on these matters."

"I appreciate your cooperation and wish all of you a happy holiday.”

Commanding Officer of the IDF’s Trackers School and Project Manager of Recruiting Enhancement, COL Hassan Abu Saleb:

“The IDF is a ‘People’s Army’ that integrates all parts of Israeli society into its units. Despite our diverse backgrounds and ethnicities, we fought shoulder-to-shoulder throughout history.

From my perspective, the recruitment of members of the Bedouin community to the IDF is of great value in what it represents and in being a symbol of coexistence and the shared fate of Israeli society.

This integration reveals a hope of strengthening unity and reinforcing communities in the Negev and all parts of the State of Israel.

Many thanks to everyone who made this visit possible and honored us with their presence. I wish you a happy holiday.”