Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke by telephone Friday with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in honor of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The two leaders discussed cooperation between the PA and Israel, and the need to maintain stability in the region.

President Isaac Herzog also spoke with Abbas Friday to mark the Eid al-Adha holiday.

In their phone call, the President wished him, his family, his people, and all peoples in the region a happy holiday.

The two also discussed, among other issues, preparations for U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s visit next week.