At a ceremony held this week at the town of Eli in Benjamin region of Samaria, Mayor of Eli Ariel El-Maliach signed an Memorandum of Friendship to establish cooperation for twin cities together with the Mayor of Great Neck New York, Dr. Pedram Bral M.D.

In addition Dr. Pedram Bral, is gathering a coalition of Mayors of towns in New York and elsewhere in the United States, to expand the support of other towns and cities in Judea and Samaria and say no to BDS anti Israel and antisemitic activities.

Mayor El-Maliach spoke at the ceremony and said: "We see and feel that there is a lot of hard work to be done in order for President Joe Biden and his staff to change their approach to Judea and Samaria. In order for this change to happen, the public pressure exerted by Dr. Pedram along with his coalition of American Mayors is necessary and it will have an impact on the near future in Judea and Samaria and help set right the right attitude of the Americans towards the Palestinians."

One of the collaborations that arose in the talks between the parties was the establishment of a center for emergency medicine and the convening of all the regional security systems in northern Benjamin area.

Dr. Pedram said he was surprised to learn that women in labor had to travel from the Eli area for over an hour to a hospital in Jerusalem or Petach Tikva. He immediately tool upon himself to help them work in a solution that would provide availability of local emergency medical services for the wellness of the residents of Eli and nearby towns.