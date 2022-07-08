The four right-wing opposition parties allied with Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu are projected to win an outright majority in the Knesset, a new poll shows, the first time the Netanyahu bloc has received at least 61 seats in a public survey since last year’s election.

The poll, conducted by Panels Politics and published by Ma’ariv Friday morning, found that if new elections were held today, the Netanyahu bloc would win a total of 61 seats, giving it a narrow majority in the 120-member Knesset.

The left-wing – Arab bloc would win 48 seats, while the right-of-center parties in the Bennett-Lapid government are projected to win 11 seats.

The Likud would win 36 seats if new elections were held today, up two seats from the previous Panels Politics poll, released on July 1st.

Yesh Atid also gained ground, rising from 22 seats to 23, while the right-wing Religious Zionist Party held steady at 10 seats.

Shas and United Torah Judaism held steady at eight and seven seats respectively, while the center-left Blue and White party received nine seats, the same as last week’s poll.

The Joint Arab List and United Arab List received six and four seats respectively, the same each party won in 2021, and the same they received in last week’s poll.

Labor is projected to win six seats, while the far-left Meretz party received just 2.1% of likely voters, below the 3.25% electoral threshold.

Yisrael Beytenu rose to six seats in the new poll, while New Hope held steady at five seats. The third center-right party in the coalition government – Yamina – failed to cross the threshold, receiving just 2.6% of the vote.