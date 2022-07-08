The White House has replaced a series of iconic paintings by American artist Norman Rockwell with photos of President Joe Biden.

The four Rockwell watercolor panels and black and white sketches – the “So You Want to See the President” series – feature the White House. They have been on display since 1978.

They show Americans of various walks of life lining up in the White House to meet with the president.

The paintings were removed from the White House walls on Tuesday, Political reported.

A source told Politico that members of the Rockwell family requested last year that the paintings be returned to them.

The paintings were replaced with “several jumbo photos of Biden.”