A pipeline exploded on Thursday in Fort Bend County, Texas, leading to an evacuation of local residents.

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Fort Bend County said on social media that the explosion occurred in a field off of a road. The area was evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.

"The area is isolated in a field and all of the area surrounding is restricted," they wrote, urging all nearby residents to evacuate.

“Pipeline company is en route to the site and containment of the fire in underway but will likely take some time. Residents surrounding the area have been evacuated out of precaution.”

The Ford Bend County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office stated that the natural gas pipeline exploded, setting off a fire.

The blaze was extinguished by 12:15 p.m., Fox News reported.

While the explosion took place near a series of structures and not far from surrounding homes, no buildings were damaged during the incident.

“Natural gas line. No injuries or structures damaged. It will take some time to close the line and burn off,” tweeted Constable Chad Norvell, who shared a video of the exploding pipeline.