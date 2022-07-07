Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke this evening with the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who congratulated him on taking office. The President wished the Prime Minister success and emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties between their nations.

Prime Minister Lapid extended his best wishes to the President on the occasion of the Eid Al-Adha holiday which begins this Saturday, and wished him a Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

The two leaders discussed the importance of deepening the warm ties between their countries and expressed satisfaction with the growing tourism and economic ties.

Prime Minister Lapid thanked the President for the conversation and noted that the personal trust between the leaders together with the commitment of the State of Israel to the Abraham Accords and the continuation of the Negev Forum and its development into a permanent framework are a strong basis for excellent relations and increasing prosperity and cooperation between the countries; relations that are a model and symbol to others.

The two leaders also discussed expanding the circle of peace to include additional countries in the region.