Naif al-Rajoub, a Hamas MP, is calling on Muslims to come en masse to the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Cave of the Patriarchs) for the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Rajoub explained the importance of the presence of Muslims at the site in defending the site from Israel's attempts to take over and "Judaize" it.

"The large number of Muslims who will visit the place will prevent the occupation from gaining control of it and the other holy places, and this is the security valve to prevent the takeover of the Jews," Rajoub said.

The Muslim prayer for Eid al-Adha will be held in the Cave of the Patriarchs on Saturday, July 9.