Pursuant to the recent understanding between Israeli interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, a new aviation agreement between Israel and Tűrkiye was initialed Thursday.

The agreement is part of the decision to expand and develop bilateral relations that was made by Prime Minister Lapid and Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu at their meetings in Jerusalem and Ankara.

The initialing is a vital stage toward fully signing the aviation agreement, which is expected to allow Israeli airlines to resume flying to Tűrkiye.

Thursday's initialing by the directors of the two countries' civil aviation authorities was made possible thanks to open and constructive negotiations in recent weeks and constitutes an important milestone in advancing bilateral relations.

Earlier on Thursday, the agreement was announced in a statement by Israel's Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor), who stressed that, "Aviation relations are a strategic tool for Israel’s economic development and for maintaining Israel's regional position."