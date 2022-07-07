The Regavim Movement reacted to the announcement that an indictment for espionage, terrorist acts and aiding the enemy was filed against a resident of the Israeli-Bedouin town of Hura.

"The issue of the Bedouin squatters’ camps began as a civic challenge and over the years has metastasized into a security threat," it wrote.

"We have been following the failed attempts at regulation and resettlement by Israeli governments for over two decades – attempts that have resulted in the development of a state within a state: The State of Bedouistan.

"The problem is not budgets but governance and enforcement, and as long as the State of Israel refrains from enforcing the law, the security threat will continue to grow deeper and more serious," said the movement.

Earlier in the day it was reported that a joint operation by Shabak (Israel Security Agency), Israel Police, and the military police revealed that a Bedouin Arab was enlisted by a Gaza terror organization to gather intelligence information from within Israel.

On May 30, Shahada Abu Alqian, 25, was arrested and taken for interrogation by Shabak. He carried out various tasks for Khataab Almujihadeen, including gathering intelligence, photographing various sites in Israel, and stealing weapons for the purpose of transferring them to terror sources.

Shahada was instructed by the terror group to enlist in the IDF for the purpose of gathering inside information from within the army, as well as advancing terror activities. Most of the steps that he took as part of his task were performed before he enlisted, and was arrested several days after his enlistment.

The investigation showed that his motive for acting was due to his identification with the terror groups in Gaza, and his desire to take revenge for the enforcement activities conducted by the State authorities against his family for their illegal construction.

Upon completion of his interrogation by Shabak, an indictment was filed against Shahada by the Southern District Prosecutor's Office, charging him with severe security crimes.