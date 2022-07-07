Israel's Defense Ministry on Thursday published a video of a military site which US President Joe Biden is expected to visit next week.

In a statement, a Defense Ministry spokesman said, "The Ministry of Defense presents the Directorate of Defense Research and Development Israel Missile Defense Organization's (IMDO) display site at the Palmachim base, which President of the United States Joe Biden is expected to visit next week."

The statement added that multiple defense systems will be presented to President Biden including: "Arrow," "David's Sling," "Iron Dome," and a high-power laser interception system.

BIden is expected to arrive in Israel on July 13, and he will stay until the following day. The visit, which is part of his first Middle East tour since taking office, will see Biden arrive in Israel from Saudi Arabia.

While in Israel, Biden will meet with interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and President Isaac Herzog.

During his meeting with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Biden is expected to reiterate America's commitment to the Two-State Solution.