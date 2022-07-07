Bedouin Arab enlists in IDF - to spy for terror group

A joint operation by Shabak (Israel Security Agency), Israel Police, and the military police revealed that a Bedouin Arab was enlisted by a Gaza terror organization to gather intelligence information from within Israel.

The Bedouin is an Israeli citizen, and a resident of one of the Bedouin outposts near Be'er Sheva in southern Israel. He was enlisted by the terror organization Khataab Almujihadeen for the purpose of advancing terror activities and intelligence gathering in Israel.

On May 30, Shahada Abu Alqian, 25, a resident of the Bedouin settlement of Hura, was arrested and taken for interrogation by Shabak. He carried out various tasks for Khataab Almujihadeen, including gathering intelligence, photographing various sites in Israel, and stealing weapons for the purpose of transferring them to terror sources.

Shahada was instructed by the terror group to enlist in the IDF for the purpose of gathering inside information from within the army, as well as advancing terror activities. Most of the steps that he took as part of his task were performed before he enlisted in the IDF, and he was arrested several days after his enlistment.

The investigation showed that his motive for acting was due to his identification with the terror groups in Gaza, and his desire to take revenge for the enforcement activities conducted by the State authorities against his family for their illegal construction.

Upon completion of his interrogation by Shabak, an indictment was filed against Shahada by the Southern District Prosecutor's Office, charging him with severe security crimes.