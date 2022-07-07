Residents of multiple Massachusetts towns were targeted with antisemitic flyers on Wednesday.

According to WCBV 5 Boston, many of the residents who found the antisemitic flyers at their homes had Black Lives Matter signs. They told the news outlet the fact that the pamphlets were specifically dropped at their doors was not a coincidence.

The flyers were from the “Nationalist Social Club” that described itself as a “pro-white fraternity, standing for the security and prosperity of white New Englanders.”

Residents described finding the flyers as “frightening.”

Flyers were reportedly found in Ipswich, Hamilton, Chahatham, and other communities across Massachusetts.

Similar to other antisemitic flyers seen in recent years, they were found in plastic bags weighed down with rocks so they wouldn’t blow away in the wind.

Police have opened an investigation.