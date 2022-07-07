US Vice President Kamala Harris began the week with an embarrassing moment in which she gave a half hour interview in front of a White House sign that misspelled the word “Louisiana,” leaving out the first “i.”

Harris was in New Orleans attending Essence Fest, a musical festival and political conference on social issues relating to African American women.

Harris was interviewed on stage for 30 minutes in front of a sign that erroneously said, “New Orleans, Lousiana,” with no one seeming to notice the misspelling of the state’s name.

Neither Harris nor the interviewer Keke Palmer made mention of the spelling error while on stage.

Twitter users quickly jumped on the embarrassing typo, lambasting the blooper as a metaphor for the Biden administration.

"It's a perfect metaphor for her entire administration," a Twitter user wrote.