The Jewish mayor of Venice, Florida received an anonymous threatening antisemitic email over the weekend.

The email addressed to Mayor Ron Feinsod contained anti-Jewish slurs and antisemitic language and told the mayor to kill himself, according to local media reports.

It also demanded that all Jews leave Florida.

The anonymous message, which was sent on Saturday, is being examined by law enforcement.

“We are looking into it,” said Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe, according to the Venice Gondolier.

Thorpe added that while the email was “concerning” there was nothing in it that was directly threatening.

But he said that his department was examining whether there was a legitimate threat related to the email.

The police have also asked Venice’s city computer experts to look into the meta-data retrieved from the email in order to determine where it came from, WENG Radio reported.