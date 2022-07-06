Now we see anti-Semitism rearing its ugly head, and various NYC leaders enabling, or at the very best attempting to ignore these issues. Against a backdrop of rising anti-Semitism at the City University of New York and other NYC public institutions, The New York City Council launched a first ever probe of its kind into Anti-Semitism at local colleges. The hearing, called “Examining Antisemitism on College Campuses,” was originally planned for June 8, yet CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez asked to postpone the meeting to June 30 due to a” scheduling conflict.”

Lo and behold, the agreed upon day came, and he declined to show up, instead sending a lawyer. Shame on Chancellor Rodriguez. Is Rodriguez too busy for a month to address hatred and bigotry? This must be a priority. How dare he cancel on the City Council on two separate occasions? What is he doing that can be more important than stopping hatred and bigotry?

This is an insult to the entire Jewish community of New York City.

Hundreds of people who have been affected by anti-Semitism are waiting to testify – waiting for this matter to be discussed and a $670,000 per year Chancellor paid by NYC taxpayers doesn’t show up? Shameful.

Multiple groups and organizations planned to attend and give testimony, including students, faculty, representatives from Hillel and the pro-Israel organization Stand with Us.

Councilmember Jeff Dinowitz the leader of the Jewish caucus of the City Council is another one with an issue. Dinowitz is a member of the progressive council, whose executive director is a virulent anti-Israel activist.

There is so much wrong with this entire situation. Rodriguez was obligated to show up – and if he continues to ignore the Jewish community and hatred toward iit, he cannot remain in his job. Dinowitz has a choice – the Jewish caucus and supporting the Jewish community, or the progressive caucus and standing against Israel.

We will not be silent.

As Elie Wiesel said, “Iindifference is not a beginning, it is an end. And, therefore, indifference is always a friend to the enemy, for it benefits the aggressor – never his victim.”

I cannot repeat enough: Shame on Chancellor Rodriguez and shame on Councilmember Dinowitz.

Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur and author.