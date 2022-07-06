Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich confirmed Wednesday that he intends to run in the upcoming Knesset elections together with MK Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party.

In an interview with Galai Israel Radio, Smotrich said: "We must conduct these elections with zero internal risks."

He claimed that Yamina chairwoman Minister Ayelet Shaked would not rule out sitting in a coalition with the Joint Arab List. "Would anyone have believed a year ago that Shaked would sit with Ra'am? And she did sit with them. If her interest is achieved thanks to sitting with the Joint List- Ayelet Shaked will sit with the Joint List."

"Rabbi Druckman's reservations about Bennett and Shaked are unequivocal, he does not believe a word they say," Smotrich said, referring to Rabbi Chaim Druckman's meetings with Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas. "In his praise. Rabbi Druckman backs up my decisions. I did not know in real time that he accepted Mansour Abbas and that too in his praise, he wanted to hear him and consider things."

Smotrich speculated that Mansour Abbas leaked his conversations with Rabbi Druckman to Channel 12 News, "Amit Halevi has no interest in revealing this, it is likely that it is the tap on Mansour Abbas' roof that constantly says he has materials."

Earlier, Israel Hayom reported that Ben-Gvir is considering offering a place on the list of Jewish power to the Knesset for the son of Tzfat (Safed) Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu, who serves as chairman of the Association of Congregational Rabbis.