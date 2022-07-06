Colorado woman pleads guilty to stealing human bodies

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced that Megan Hess, a 45-year-old woman from Montrose, Colorado, has pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting.

According to the plea agreement, beginning in 2010 and continuing into 2018, Hess planned and executed a scheme to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims. She then sold those remains to victims purchasing the remains for scientific, medical, or educational purposes.

Sentencing will be set at a later date.

Due to public interest in this case, a copy of the plea agreement will be posted to the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office once the agreement is publicly available.