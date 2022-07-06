The deadly shooting at a July Fourth parade in a sleepy suburb outside of Chicago rattled the town’s predominantly Jewish community, a local Chabad rabbi said.

Speaking with Israel National News, Rabbi Meir Moscowitz said the heavily Jewish north Illinois town of Highland Park remains in shock following Monday’s attack, while noting signs of unity in the aftermath of the shooting.

“It was a total shock for us, for the entire community. Highland Park is a very quiet, calm and largely Jewish suburb of Chicago,” Rabbi Moscowitz said.

“As always, Chabad is looking for ways to bring Judaism to the forefront, so in that parade we had a Jewish float that was ready to go.”

“We were in a good mood, but then chaos broke out.”

Marchers from the parade scattered after the gunman opened fire, sending some fleeing towards the local Chabad center.

“People were running in all directions. The synagogue is right there. The rebbetzin, Mrs. Schanowitz, was standing at the entrance of the synagogue and welcoming people to come in. People were fleeing for shelter.”

“People are in shock when it hits close to home in a quiet, friendly neighborhood. It is very difficult. Initially, when this happened, Rabbi Schanowitz, the Chabad rabbi in Highland Park for more than 40 years, went to the local hospital to be with the wounded and their families.”

“Once they apprehended the individual [suspect] last night, it started to become more calm.”

Rabbi Moscowitz noted that following the shooting and the arrest of the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Eugene Crimo III, attendance was up at local prayer services, including people who normally do not attend.

“People just wanted to be together, to get a hug.”