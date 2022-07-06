A haredi boy on Tuesday afternoon found several stun grenades and gas grenades buried under the stairwell of a residential building, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Police forces and a sapper arrived at the building, which is located in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The sapper examined the grenades which had been found, and the items were removed from the scene.

A total of nine stun grenades and five gas grenades were removed. Police have opened an investigation.

Kikar Hashabbat was told that as of now, it is estimated that the grenades were intended for use by the criminals in the neighborhood, as part of the conflicts between them.