A Tennessee court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by a Jewish couple alleging that they faced discrimination from a state-funded Christian adoption agency.

The coupled claimed in their suit that the agency refused to help them adopt a baby due to their religion, the Associated Press reported.

Their lawsuit was a challenge to a 2020 Tennessee law that gave legal protection to adoption agencies to refuse state-sponsored adoptions due to religious differences.

The couple, Elizabeth and Gabriel Rutan-Ram, accused Holston United Methodist Home for Children in Greeneville, Tennessee of letting them take foster parent training, which was mandated by the state, and also refused to certify their home, which was also needed to adopt a child.

The legal panel ruling against the couple based their ruling partly on the fact that the couple was later able to foster a different child.