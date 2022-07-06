A Texas man was arrested by police and charged for planning to commit a mass shooting at an Amazon warehouse.

Rodolpho Aceves, 19, was detained by San Antonio police who found an AR-15 rifle during a search of his residence, Fox News reported.

Aceves worked at the Amazon warehouse that he allegedly planned to shoot up.

He was charged by prosecutors with terroristic threats causing public fear, with his bail set at $50,000, Bexar County announced.

"This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses. This is the essence of ‘see something, say something,’" the San Antonio Police Department said in a Facebook statement. "If not for the witness who came forward, this incident could have resulted in a tragic outcome."

Police interviewed several witnesses who told them they heard Aceves speaking about plotting to commit a mass shooting at the Amazon delivery depot.

Detectives investigated and deemed the suspect’s alleged statements a "legitimate potential mass shooting threat."