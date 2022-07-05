The Jewish Agency on Tuesday evening rejected reports that the Kremlin had banned the agency from operating in Russia.

"The Jewish Agency wishes to clarify that, contrary to some publications, no directive has been received from the Russian government to terminate the activities of an association established by the Agency," the agency said in a statement,

"Thus all planned activities of the agency will continue as scheduled."

The agency did acknowledge that a letter from the Russian government was received as part of ongoing inspection procedures, but that the letter did not order the agency to terminate its activities.

The letter invites the Jewish Agency to respond in writing, and the agency intends to examine the meaning of the contents of the letter to form an appropriate response.