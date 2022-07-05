IDF soldiers located and confiscated approximately 15 kilograms of cocaine worth three million shekels along the Egyptian border. The soldiers operating in the area thwarted the smuggling attempt and transferred the drugs to security forces for further processing.

Numerous large-scale drug-smuggling attempts have been thwarted along the Egyptian border in recent weeks.

On Sunday it was reported that 70 kilograms of cocaine and marijuana worth an estimated nine million shekels had been seized after four suspects were spotted approaching Israeli territory from Egypt.

Last month it was reported that the IDF had seized drugs worth an estimated two million shekels in a similar operation.

In May it was reported that the IDF had seized drugs worth an estimated one million shekels at the Egyptian border.