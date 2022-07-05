Authorities in Greece have released an Israeli man, after they acknowledged that he was arrested as the result of a mix up by international police.

Fifty-two-year-old Dudi Ashkenazi was arrested on the island of Kos in late June, on suspicion of drug smuggling.

Ashkenazi protested his innocence, with Israel’s Foreign Ministry backing up his claim that the arrest was based on a mistake made during the transfer of a wanted notice by Interpol.

On Tuesday, Ashkenazi was released from jail, but based on the ruling of a Greek court, is not being permitted to leave Greece until authorities close the case against him.

The arrest was made based on a blurred photograph sent by Interpol of a suspect wanted for drug smuggling in Peru in 2021.

During his two weeks in custody, Ashkenazi noted that there is no record of him visiting Peru in 2012, and was a manager at the Dan bus company at the time. His Dan pay slip indicates that he was in Israel working during the month in question.

Ashkenazi’s attorney, Mordechai Tzivin, said his client may be able to claim compensation for the mistaken arrest.