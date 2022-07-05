Welfare Minister Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) believes that the time has come for his party and the haredi parties to work together as coalition partners.

"The day has come for us as well as the haredi parties to live under one roof, in the same government," Cohen told Kol Hai Radio.

"Obviously there are basic principles which everyone needs to accept, but it would be very good if in the future this good comes to be and we will be able to sit with the haredi parties. Things were said in the past but in the end we will aim for this, so that this will be a strong and stable government. If this is possible, then I will be happy and joyous."

"I don't think that we said things in the past year against the haredim, or that we thought to harm the haredim," he added.

Regarding Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), Cohen said, "Liberman is a good Finance Minister. I was very moved by the fact that he approved two billion shekels for children with disabilities, which from my perspective was a great achievement. I think that in another four months, the reality will look different. The results will be such that force a coalition which is broad and strong. I suggest that all those running in the elections be careful about what they say. Four months is eternity in Israeli politics."

Regarding the Joint Arab List, Cohen said, "There is a problem with the Joint Arab List. There is a very large gap between the United Arab List (Ra'am) and the Joint Arab List MKs."