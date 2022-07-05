Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) believes that his ministry may soon reach agreements with the teachers' unions.

On Tuesday morning, Liberman told Galei Zahal that he is optimistic about the negotiations.

"There is noticeable progress, and I think that within two weeks we will be able to complete negotiations," he told the radio station. "I feel that there has been a breakthrough - we are coordinated and I think that we can reach this. I am in contact with all of the players."

Teachers' strikes last month left parents scrambling for childcare. Initially, the strikes lasted just two hours each, but later, they were expanded to full days.

Liberman, for his part, has insisted that before salaries are negotiated, the teachers must agree to adjust their vacation schedules to better fit parents' work schedules.