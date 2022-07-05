Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is scheduled to fly to France Tuesday, Lapid’s first foreign trip since taking office last Friday.

The Prime Minister is slated to depart at 10:30 a.m., arriving in Paris Tuesday afternoon.

Ahead of the trip, a senior Israeli security official said that Lapid’s visit and talks with French President Emmanuel Macron will focus heavily on the Iranian threat and the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah.

“The subject that will be at the heart of the trip is Iran,” the official said. “The French are very active on the Iranian issue, and it is important to convey our position on their handling of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and Israel’s efforts to push for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.”

“The second most important issue is Lebanon and the Karish offshore gas field. The Prime Minister will say that Hezbollah is endangering Lebanon – endangering its security and stability.”

Lapid will present a “different position from the one [Israel] presented in the past.”

“Israel’s policy is that a return to the nuclear deal is a mistake, but at the same time we don’t oppose a deal and are looking for a strong deal with a future that we can put together with the French as part of a comprehensive framework.”