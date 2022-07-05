Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday night condemned Israel for allegedly attacking in Syria last week.

In a statement, the Ministry said, "We strongly condemn such irresponsible actions that violate the sovereignty of Syria and the basic norms of international law, and we demand their unconditional cessation."

The IDF has not commented on the strikes, which it has not taken responsibility for.

The Saturday strikes, which Syria called "air aggression," were reportedly launched from the Mediterranean Sea west of Lebanon, Reuters reported.

It was claimed that several missiles targeted an area to the south of Tartus, and that two civilians were injured and some material damage caused.