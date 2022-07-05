For many years, Magen David Adom teams have been medically securing the Maccabiah events held in Israel.

The preparations and assessments for medical security for the events of the 21st Maccabiah, which will open on July 14 with a festive ceremony at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, have just ended. MDA, as the National Rescue Organization of the State of Israel, will provide medical cover for the tens of thousands of participants, including about 10,000 athletes who come in 62 delegations from 58 countries, celebrities and guests from around the world.

MDA EMTs and paramedics began providing cover this week at the pre-training and preparations for the opening ceremony and will be on high alert throughout the Maccabiah until the closing ceremony, which will take place on July 25 at Live Park in Rishon Lezion.

The training, competitions, ceremonies and other special events that will take place during the 21st Maccabiah will be covered by thousands of MDA EMTs and paramedics using hundreds of the most advanced rescue vehicles and technological means in the world, including MDA's boat-ambulance (to secure the competitions on the Sea of Galilee), medicycles, ambulances, mobile intensive care units, 4X4 SUVs, ATVs, jeep ambulances and more MDA helicopters will also be on standby. In addition, Magen David Adom nurses will provide a medical response in the evening at the hotels where Maccabiah participants will be staying in Jerusalem, the center of the country and in the north.

A special center has been opened at the MDA National Operations Center that monitors and coordinates the activities of MDA teams in the field. During the events, MDA will place special emphasis on open-air competitions, including triathlons, half marathons, bicycle races And more. In these competitions, which are affected by the particularly hot weather these days, participants will be accompanied by MDA motorcycles and EMTs and paramedics will be on standby in clinic tents located in the area.

MDA Director General, Eli Bin: "MDA, as Israel's National Rescue Organization, is engaged throughout the year in securing the largest national events, and we are proud to take part in the events of the 21st Maccabiah. For many years, MDA has been securing the Maccabiah events and working in full cooperation with the management and headquarters of the Maccabiah and all the parties involved. I wish great success to all participants of the competitions and enjoyment to all Maccabiah guests."