Squad Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was booed and faced calls to "get the f*** out” when appearing onstage at a Minnesota Somali music festival over the weekend.

Omar was appearing at a concert of Somali singer Soldaan Seraar. As she took the stage, the crowd began loudly booing her and would not let up.

She initially attempted to smile as she was booed but eventually when the crowd would not calm down, she began to speak.

But all she was able to say was “On behalf” before her voice was drowned out by the booing.

Then she said: “Okay okay okay okay okay, we don’t have all night” and attempted to quiet the crowd, using hand gestures to try to get the rowdy audience to cease their yelling.

That was when the crowd began shouting expletives at her, including “Get the f*** outta here” as she was still unable to say anything.

There were reportedly nearly 10,000 fans at the concert.