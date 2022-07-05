A 22-year old “person of Interest” has been taken into custody by policy after a deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois during a Fourth of July parade that killed six and injured dozens of parade-goers.

According to reports, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III allegedly opened fire with a high powered rifle from a rooftop, accessed with a ladder attached to the side of the building, sending shots down into the parade.

Hours later, a North Chicago police officer chased down a vehicle matching the description of the car driven by the suspect. After the short chase, Crimo surrendered to officers over eight hours after the shooting.

Officials said that police had earlier surrounded Crimo’s family home in Highwood, north of Highland Park, where Crimo lived with his father and uncle, as part of their search for the suspect.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesperson Chris Covelli said there was no reason to believe there was more than one shooter, according to CBS News.

Covelli said that the shooter's motivation was not yet clear.

"By all means, at this point, this appears to be completely random," Coveilli said. "We don't know what his intentions are at this point. So, certainly, we're not sure of that.”

The FBI and Illinois State Police are working with local law enforcement to investigate the shooting, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering announced.

"Our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the loss, the tragic loss of life, and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us," she said.

An elderly Jewish man was among the victims of the shooting, which took place in a heavily Jewish area. Several other Jewish people were wounded, the ZAKA organization reported.