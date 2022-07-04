Outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a farewell meeting with the General Staff Forum Monday. During the discussion, members of the forum thanked Mr. Bennett for his contribution to the IDF and the security of the State of Israel.



Outgoing Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Mr. Naftali Bennett said: “I trust the IDF and its commanders. I pass on a strong and thriving State of Israel, with quiet borders. The residents in the south experienced the quietest and most secure year we’ve had in years. The Iranian regime understands that it is no longer immune from its actions against the State of Israel, even through its proxies."

"We are currently beginning a period of elections. The enemy will not be easing its pressure against us. You are the bedrock of Israel's security, especially in the near future. It is our duty to maintain unity and statehood at all costs."



Minister of Defense, Mr. Benny Gantz said: “Outgoing Prime Minister of the State of Israel, I believe that the most important aspect of your service was that you appreciated the needs of all civilians in a state-wide and extensive manner. This can also be said regarding the security challenges- you had a deep understanding of the requirements of the system, you were attentive, and I would like to thank you personally and on behalf of the entire defense system of the State of Israel for the joint efforts which were completed for the sake of maintaining the security of Israel’s civilians in the past year."



Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi said: "I would like to express my profound gratitude to you for your contribution to the security of the State of Israel. I thank you personally, on behalf of the General Staff Forum and on behalf of the IDF as a whole for your straight-forward approach, for strengthening the IDF and its soldiers, and for your commitment and support. The IDF is entrusted with the security of the State of Israel - this is our mission. I appreciate your work and thank you for your contribution."