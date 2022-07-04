Prime Minister Yair Lapid responded Monday evening to the announcement by the US State Department that the examination of the bullet which killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was too damaged to determine who shot it.

"The IDF will continue fighting terror whenever and wherever necessary," Lapid said.

"The IDF investigation was unable to determine who is responsible for the tragic death of journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, but it was able to determine conclusively that there was no intention to harm her. Israel expresses sorrow over her death.



"Tragically, hundreds of journalists have been killed in recent years in combat zones around the world. The State of Israel recognizes the importance of freedom of the press and safeguarding journalists as they carry out their duties.



"As Prime Minister of Israel, I give full and unequivocal backing to the IDF soldiers who risk their lives to defend the citizens of Israel from terrorism and who work around the clock for the security of Israel."