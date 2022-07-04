Defense Minister Benny Gantz in response to the published results of the investigation surrounding the death of journalist Shireen Abu-Akleh:

"Once again, I would like to express my condolences following the passing of journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh.

The defense establishment is committed to uncovering the truth.

In this specific case, despite the forensic investigation, it was not possible to reach a definitive conclusion.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to determine the source of the shooting – and as such, the investigation will continue.

It is important to emphasize that during this operational event, like in many others, hundreds of bullets were fired at IDF troops, which responded with firepower of their own, only in the direction of the sources of the shooting.

The first to bear responsibility in such events, are the terrorists who operate from within population centers.

Our troops and their commanders have the duty to defend the citizens of the State of Israel, and they have my full support to operate accordingly.

At the same time, we maintain warfare morality in accordance with the values of the IDF, and take all the possible measures to prevent harm to uninvolved civilians, while enabling freedom of the press.

This includes decisions regarding force build-up, operations, investigations and cooperation with partners such as this cooperation with our U.S. partners, in order to uncover the truth.

The professional and moral truth are inseparable from our national resilience and it will always be this way."