Shmuel and Giti Kleinerman, the parents of missing child Moishe Kleinerman, sent a message to Defense Minister Benny Gantz asking for his assistance in locating their son 100 days after he went missing.

"We turned to the police to help us locate him, and we, for our part, are making efforts on the subject. So far all attempts to locate him have been in vain. It is impossible to describe our suffering and grief, our fear for his life every second. We have already experienced 100 days of endless tension and questions, with one big question that cruelly bites at us every moment," the parents wrote.

They added, "The police have been involved in the matter for three and a half months, and for some reason we have not seen any significant development, and there is no end in sight. This is a concern for the life of a minor, an Israeli citizen, and every moment counts. We turn to you as a last resort. You are a father, and you can understand at least a little bit what we as parents are going through, the daily worthy which threatens to drive us crazy. This uncertainty is harming our ability to function normally at home, to take care of our other seven children, at work, and at school."

"We beg you, you are in charge of the army and the security services, help us find our beloved Moishe. We have no day and no night, every moment is critical. As we know we live in Judea and Samaria, the sovereign here is the army you command. We ask in every language of request that you enter the picture and activate the army, put in the units to locate missing persons and help us find our Moishe," the parents wrote.

According to them, "As is well known, the place where he went missing - Meron - is a difficult geographical location and we have been told by many that the army has high operational capabilities to locate him. We are sure that if [the army] works, it will do and do everything in its power to find Moishe and we will have him return home soon."