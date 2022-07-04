An Israeli boy died Monday after falling from a height in Barcelona, Spain.

The boy, aged seven, fell from the window of a second-story apartment in a residential building at about 8:30a.m. local time.

Police were called to the scene, and began investigating the incident.

Israel's Foreign Ministry is aware of the incident and working with the family. The Ministry added that the boy was staying with his family at the apartment.

A representative from the ZAKA organization in Barcelona is in contact with the family, working to help them bring the child's body home for burial in Israel, as soon as possible.