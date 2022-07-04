Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was booed after she appeared on stage at a concert in Minneapolis this weekend.

The incident occurred late Saturday night at a concert by Somali singer Suldaan Seeraar held at Target Center.

Omar appeared on stage with her husband, Tim Mynett, and was introduced to the crowd.

Immediately after the introduction, audience members began to boo the congresswoman, shouting, among other things “Go home,” “Shut the f*** up,” and “Get the f*** out of here.”

As Omar attempted to address the crowd, the jeering increased, drowning out Omar’s comments.

Omar responded to the jeers, saying: “Okay, okay, okay, we don’t have all night.”