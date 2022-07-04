New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited the gravesite of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, explaining that "in difficult times, we go to those spiritual leaders, to ask for blessing."

"I was here when I was running for office, during a very difficult moment," Adams added. "I came here to ask for a blessing."

"When I stood by the Rebbe's mother's site, I asked for her to communicate with my mother, because the spirit of our mothers are so significant. We are the fruits from the tree of our mothers and our grandmothers and our great-grandmothers. And it's all connected."

Adams added: "It doesn't matter what faith you are, believing in the power of blessing is not connected to any particular group, it's connected to the greatest race alive, and that's the human race."

Noting that he also visited the gravesite of Ari Halberstam, whose mother, Adams, said, "is a good friend."

"Coming here and just putting a stone on his tombstone was extremely significant for me, because he's representative of our children," Adams said. "We must do everything possible to protect our children, we see that every day."

"We must not allow guns to be in the hands of bad people.... We are committed, dedicated, to stop the violence towards our children."