Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday met with US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Lipstadt was sworn into office in May, and began her tour of the Middle East in Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Lapid emphasized the importance of cooperating in the fight against antisemitism, in all its forms. He thanked Special Envoy Lipstadt for her commitment and action against the growing phenomenon of antisemitism, for educating the younger generation and strengthening Holocaust remembrance.

“The fight against antisemitism is a top priority and I’m glad that we have such committed partners by our side,” Prime Minister Lapid said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism and Delegitimization of Israel Noa Tishby also attended the meeting.