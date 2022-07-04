The Citizens' Empowerment Center in Israel (CECI) has examined how well the various parties have kept their agreements.

Within the coalition agreements were 326 concrete commitments, of which the government implemented 211, or 65%.

CECI examined two things: the general commitments which the parties took upon themselves, including portfolios, appointments, responsibilities, and the ways in which the coalition works), and how well they kept the "diplomatic sections" only (the sections of the coalition agreements and basic principles which are directly relevant to citizens' lives, on issues such as education, the economy, health, religion and state, environment, law, and more).

This data showed that the Labor party kept the least agreements, in both areas examined: Labor kept just 52% of all commitments it took upon itself when the government was formed, and kept just 48% of the "diplomatic sections" it committed to.

Meretz kept 55% of the commitments it took upon itself, while Yisrael Beytenu, Blue and White, and Yesh Atid each kept 58% of their commitments. On the other hand, New Hope kept 63% of its commitments, Yamina 61%, and the United Arab List - Ra'am 60%.

Examining just the most important diplomatic sections, the United Arab List implemented 63% of its commitments, followed by New Hope's 58%, and Yisrael Beytenu's 55%. Blue and White and Meretz kept 54% each, Yamina 53%, Yesh Atid 52%, and Labor 48%.