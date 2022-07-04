Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of ad-Dhahiriya, Rashida, and Iskaka, and the city of Shechem (Nablus).

IDF soldiers operated in the city of Ramallah and apprehended two terror suspects.

During the soldiers’ activity in Beitunia in order to apprehended a terror suspect, suspects hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers.

At the same time, IDF soldiers and Israel Border Police forces operated in the city of Jenin and apprehended two terror suspects. During the activity explosive devices were hurled at the soldiers and shots were identified in the area.

Additionally, the soldiers operated in the towns of Shuweika and Zur and apprehended a terror suspect. In addition, two handguns and additional weapons were located and confiscated.

During the soldiers’ activity in the towns within Gush Etzion and in the Al Aroub Refugee Camp, three terror suspects were apprehended.

Furthermore, the soldiers operated in the town of Bayt al-Rosh al-Fawqa, and confiscated guns and additional weapons.

The soldiers operated in the town of Bayt Sira and apprehended three terror suspects. In addition, a number of weapons were confiscated.

No IDF injuries were reported.

A total of 13 suspects were apprehended overnight. The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further questioning.