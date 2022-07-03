Decades ago, actor Shuli Rand portrayed Jonathan Pollard in Tel Aviv's Cameri Theater, Tonight (Sunday), Rand met Pollard face to face for the first time.



"Almost 30 years ago I had the privilege of playing the character of Jonathan Pollard in a play that came up in the Cameri," Rand recalls. "The privilege to make heard the voice of this great Jew who gave his life for the people of Israel."

"Tonight, in a show I had in Jerusalem, we met for the first time. I was happy to see him healthy and whole in Jerusalem the Holy City after so many years of suffering," Rand writes.

Pollard took the microphone himself after a warm embrace with the actor. "There was a time when I was just a name - a faceless, formless name, years ago," he told the crowd. "Shuli gave me a voice, gave me a reality, for the people of Israel. By doing that, he acted as God's emissary. So on behalf of my wife Esther, may she rest in peace, and of myself, I want to give him a well-deserved blessing."

Pollard then blessed Rand with a verse from Psalms: "May the Lord bless you from Zion and see the goodness of Jerusalem all the days of your life. May you see your children's children, and may peace be upon Israel," Pollard