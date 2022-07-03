The first poll conducted after Prime Minister Yair Lapid entered office shows the left-wing Arab bloc rising by two mandates, while the Likud and Yamina parties both decline.

The poll, conducted by Kantar and published by Kan Sunday night, found that if new elections were held today, the Likud would win 34 seats, making it the largest faction in the 25th Knesset.

That marks an increase of four seats compared to the 2021 election – but a decline of two seats since the previous Kantar poll, released in late June.

Yesh Atid, by contrast, held steady at 21 seats, the same number it received in the previous poll, and four more than it currently holds.

The Religious Zionist Party’s alliance with Otzma Yehudit and Noam is poised to become the third largest Knesset faction, the poll found, rising from six seats in the 2021 election to 10 seats, one seat more than the faction received in the previous poll.

The center-left Blue and White party received eight seats, while Labor fell to five seats. The far-left Meretz faction, which failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold in the last Kantar poll, barely crossed the threshold in Sunday’s poll with four seats.

The haredi factions, United Torah Judaism and Shas, received seven and eight seats respectively, the same as in the previous Kantar poll.

The two Arab parties held steady at six seats for the Joint List and four for the United Arab List, the same number the factions won in 2021.

Yisrael Beytenu received five seats in the poll, while New Hope and Yamina each received four seats, barely crossing the electoral threshold

The parties which make up the current coalition government received a total of 55 seats in the poll, while the Opposition parties received 65 seats.

Broken down by bloc, the pro-Netanyahu parties received a total of 59 seats, down from 60 in the previous poll, while the left-wing – Arab bloc rose from 46 seats to 48.

Pro-coalition right-of-center parties fell from 14 seats to 13.