A mass shooting was reported in a shopping mall in the Danish capital city of Copenhagen Sunday.

Local police said that multiple people were wounded into the shooting, though details regarding the number of people wounded and the severity of their wounds has not been released.

Officers were dispatched to the massive Field’s mall – one of the largest in Scandinavia – and the public advised to remain away from the immediate vicinity.

Copenhagen police tweeted that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting, but released no details on the suspect’s identity.

"One person has been arrested in connection with the shootings," Copenhagen police tweeted. "We currently cannot reveal more about the person's identity.”

"We are present in large numbers in Fields and are working to get an overview.”