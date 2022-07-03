Making legal changes in America’s democratic system is difficult and time consuming - especially when the radicals wanting the changes are in the minority. But if the radicals can get a case in the US Supreme Court, they just need good lawyers and a majority of liberal judges, and the rulings they achieve will then make changes across the entire country. A series of cases using this tactic led to the questionable ruling for Roe v Wade.

In 1962, the Supreme Court passed a ruling that began the process to eradicate G-d from our schools. The reasoning for the ruling was that the brief non-denominational prayer in question did not address the belief of atheists. In the words of David Horowitz, in his book “Dark Agenda” (page 75):

“They had bypassed America’s democratic platforms, where they were greatly outnumbered, and by a vote of six unelected lawyers, they had overturned nearly two centuries of precedent and tradition. And they had done so for all fifty states - at once.”

Then in 1965, the Supreme Court passed a ruling that upheld the ‘right to privacy’. The majority opinion admitted that the Bill of Rights did not contain a right to privacy. But that the right to privacy was in the ‘spirit’ of the law in the First, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments. It reads like a joke. But it's not a joke.

This successful tactic to circumvent the democratic legislative process for making laws, as was done to take G-d out of schools, and the newly minted right to privacy, set the stage for the Roe v Wade ruling in 1973. The ruling determined that the constitutional right to privacy protects a pregnant women’s liberty to choose to have an abortion. Another stream of reasoning that reads like sarcasm. Privacy justifies homicide. But this ruling - it's in our legal system. It’s not a joke. This was the decision by the US Supreme Court, so it applied to the entire nation.

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgh may have been supportive of abortion, but about the Roe v Wade decision, she considered it a bad law and doomed to fail.

Given the legal history of Roe v Wade, it is understandable how the current Supreme Court was able to overturn the ruling and send the question of abortion back to the states, where it belongs, according to the democratic process. The court is for interpreting laws, not for making laws. The opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito. He stated that the Roe ruling had “usurped the power to address a question of profound moral and social importance that the Constitution unequivocally leaves for the people… It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Triggered by corporate media, along with Tweets by famous personalities, many people are under the impression that overturning Roe means that instead of federal law legalizing abortion in all states, that now, federal law has made abortion illegal in all states. Not so. The new ruling is about jurisdiction. Taking the abortion discussion out of the courts and back into our law-making system in individual states, so the different subcultures in individual states across our vast nation can choose what works best for them. But with the emotional reactions of prominent Democrats like Pelosi, AOC and Pocahontas, it is easy to see how the misconception of illegality is being promoted.

Why are these women so hysterical? Because if abortion is not as available as they want it to be, it slows down their feminist, Marxist agenda to destroy the family. They want women to abort children, not nurture children. They want women to be like men. Men are promiscuous without getting pregnant and do not take maternity leave from their corporate jobs. It seems birth control is not sufficient, so you need a backup plan for after the fact.

To them abortion is a contraceptive. They are not concerned with the sanctity of life. Even if they claim to be religious, they don’t believe in G-d, so they don’t believe that each of us is sent to this world with a unique mission… Including my sister Justine, who was born with Down's Syndrome and who brought so much joy to my life and to so many others. Nowadays, carrying a fetus with Down’s Syndrome often leads to abortion.

You might think further conversation is not needed. But really the conversation has just started. How do you answer the slogan ‘my body, my choice’? What about the claim that men should not be making decisions for women? And what about in the case of rape?

The slogan ‘my body, my choice’ amazes me. It has been repeated so many times, that people do not realize it doesn’t make sense. When you see an ultrasound image of a fetus, you know there is a separate being growing inside of the woman. Within weeks of conception the unborn has a heartbeat. As humans, we do not have two hearts. But if you insist that it is your body - and you want to make the choices - then make responsible choices. Make responsible choices so that you don’t end up with an unwanted pregnancy. And if it happened by mistake. I realize mistakes happen. You have the choice of adoption over abortion. It’s just not as cool.

I have a few points about the mantra of men not having an opinion about abortion. Firstly, the Supreme Court justices who legalized abortion in Roe v Wade, were all men.

Men have an opinion because men participate in conception. And yet many men claim to support a woman’s right to choose. Or are they pro-abortion for other reasons as suggested by trusted moralist Dennis Prager who wrote in his weekly column on June 28, 2022, “Abortion on demand meant that men impregnating women to whom they were not married came with no consequences. Abortion meant that men didn’t have to marry the woman they impregnated. Abortion meant that men didn’t have to raise the child they conceived. And abortion meant that men didn’t have to pay child support."

"Turns out that abortion is many men’s best friend.”

Women may say that it is their choice about abortion and men should not be involved, but I do not believe them. If we had the statistics we would find that a vast percentage of abortions involve women who are pushed into both the pregancy and abortion by boyfriends, fathers and pimps.

Political commentator with Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, Candace Owens, grew up in neighborhoods where abortion was common. She made a video explaining why she went from being pro-abortion most of her life to being pro-life. She emphatically expressed how all the abortions she knew about were initiated because of duress from family and friends. Young women are told that having a baby will ruin their life. Candace knew a boyfriend who complained that a baby would ruin his life and resorted to physically harming the pregnant woman to make his point. Celebrities make it seem like women are, in Candace’s words, “skipping into the clinic because it is what they want to do… to feel empowered… Celebrities are lying to you. ‘My body my choice’ is propaganda. Abortion hurts women physically and spiritually.”

Feminist/Marxist purveyors of abortion know that part of the attraction to abortion is that it deceives women into thinking that abortion is liberating. And that it empowers women to have it under their domain to make the deadly choice. So the idea that men cannot voice their opinion about abortion is an easy sell to women who need an extra boost to their self-image.

About rape… I don’t understand why there is a need for abortions months after a rape happens. When there is a rape, I would think a grown woman would call the police and go to the hospital immediately for a procedure to avoid pregnancy. Are women not informed? I don’t get it. Young girls. That’s different. The excuse that we need a system allowing abortion well past heartbeat because so many young girls are raped, does not make sense to me. A young girl is raped. She is afraid to tell anyone. Her attacker may have threatened her not to tell. She suffers alone until someone notices and takes her to an abortion clinic. Is that how it goes?

For all the nonsense that is taught in public schools about gender, why not teach about how to react if raped? If it really is such a problem that arguments are being made for abortion to be accessible because of young girls being raped, then address the problem! Set up passwords so the girl can tell specific people when they are in need of help. Set up special facilities so the girls feel comfortable. Teach the girls how to best avoid being raped, and how to respond if it does happen. Don’t just use them as an excuse to allow late term abortion. Tend to them!

The arrival of an unplanned baby changes a woman’s life forever in a positive way. But admittedly, the short-term lifestyle changes are difficult. That’s why centers have been set up to assist young mothers. Centers, many of which, have experienced attacks recently. There are endless stories of women who chose to keep their baby under difficult conditions and are happy with their decision. It is the decision of a good and responsible mother. And there are many people who were adopted and have grown into happy, productive and appreciative lives.

The conversation about the reversal of Roe v Wade is long and complicated. It hardly feels relevant to most of us. But if you do end up discussing this heated topic, I hope this article will be helpful.

Can we do anything to change the direction of the current narrative? Of course we can! The trend started with the 1962 court case that took prayer out of schools and led the way for further limits on religious expression in public places, including high school football fields at the 50-yard line. (Kennedy v. Bremerton School Dist.)

We can get to the root of the problem. We can bring Judaeo-Christian ethics back into American life. A Moment of Silence to start the school day is a good beginning. Each of us can tap deeper into the sanctity of our own lives and fulfill our unique missions according to the gifts the Creator gave us.

Aliza BasMenachem, aka Aliza Karp, wrote for Arutz Sheva in the days preceding and during the Disengagement from Gush Katif. She wrote an historical novel "BANISHED" about life in Eretz Yisrsel leading up to and during the Disengagement. Aliza lived in Yerushalayim for a number of years, has written extensively about Hevron and Yitzhar.